NCB issues international silver notice against Dubai-based drug trafficker

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued an international Silver Notice against Pawan Thakur, a Dubai-based drug trafficker, in connection with India's biggest cocaine seizure, NDTV reported. The notice was issued after the seizure of nearly 82kg of high-grade cocaine worth ₹2,500 crore in Delhi in November 2024. The consignment had been routed through an Indian port and stored in a warehouse for distribution.

Global reach Silver notice issued to track Thakur's financial operations The Silver Notice is a first-of-its-kind initiative by Indian authorities to target a drug trafficker abroad. It helps international law enforcement agencies trace assets and financial operations linked to the accused across jurisdictions. The notice has been shared with agencies in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong, and several European countries where Thakur is believed to have invested heavily through shell companies.

Global network Thakur's extensive network and operations The NCB investigation reveals that Thakur was not only behind the November 2024 cocaine seizure but also a long-time hawala and money laundering operator. His operations span India and Dubai, with black money from the drug trade routed through an elaborate hawala system. Evidence suggests cryptocurrency transactions were used in cross-border shell companies across India, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE.

Laundering operations Thakur evaded multiple summons from ED An Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe found that Thakur's syndicate laundered over ₹681 crore through fake import-export documentation, crypto transfers, and falsified financial statements. Despite multiple summons from the ED, Thakur failed to appear before investigators. After the Delhi cocaine seizure in November 2024, he fled India with his family and settled in Dubai, where he reportedly continues to manage his smuggling and money laundering network.