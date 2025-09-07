Heavy rainfall in Gujarat; red alerts issued for several districts

Seasonal average rainfall crossed in Gujarat

Rainfall in Gujarat has already topped the seasonal average—Kaprada alone got 10-inch in just one day.

With dams filling up fast (Sardar Sarovar is over 91% full) and more than 5,500 people already moved to safety since June, there's a real risk of flooding.

Emergency teams are on high alert and fishermen have been told to stay off the sea until September 10, as per IMD's warning.