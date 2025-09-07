Next Article
Heavy rainfall in Gujarat; red alerts issued for several districts
Gujarat is facing serious rain this weekend, with the IMD putting out red alerts for Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, and Kutch, and orange alerts for Patan, Gandhinagar, Morbi, Surendranagar, and Aravalli.
The warnings follow heavy downpours across 139 areas thanks to an active monsoon.
Seasonal average rainfall crossed in Gujarat
Rainfall in Gujarat has already topped the seasonal average—Kaprada alone got 10-inch in just one day.
With dams filling up fast (Sardar Sarovar is over 91% full) and more than 5,500 people already moved to safety since June, there's a real risk of flooding.
Emergency teams are on high alert and fishermen have been told to stay off the sea until September 10, as per IMD's warning.