Bengali must top all signboards in Kolkata by September-end
Kolkata's civic body has announced that by September 30, 2025, every shop, office, and institution in the city must display Bengali at the very top of their signboards.
If businesses don't follow through this time, they could even lose their trade licenses.
Cultural significance and political context
This move is all about celebrating and protecting Kolkata's Bengali identity—especially after recent reports of harassment against Bengali workers in other states.
The rule aims to boost cultural pride and make public spaces more inclusive for locals.
It also fits with West Bengal's push for more Bengali films in theaters during prime time, showing how the state wants its language and culture to stay strong and visible everywhere.