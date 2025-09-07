Chhattisgarh: Girl, 8, hospitalized after teacher punishes her for this
In Pratapgarh, Chhattisgarh, an eight-year-old girl landed in the hospital after her teacher allegedly punished her for stepping out to use the bathroom.
She was reportedly forced to do 100 sit-ups and beaten with a stick, leading to muscle damage and severe leg pain.
Her family took her to a private hospital for treatment.
Teacher, principal put on leave
The district education office has started an official investigation—collecting statements from staff and students and checking CCTV footage.
The teacher involved, Namrata Gupta (who isn't the girl's regular instructor), and principal Rajiv Singh have both been put on compulsory leave while things are sorted out.
Meanwhile, the girl's parents say they're upset that the school didn't act quickly on their complaint and want strict action against those responsible.