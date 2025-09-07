Chhattisgarh: Girl, 8, hospitalized after teacher punishes her for this

Teacher, principal put on leave

The district education office has started an official investigation—collecting statements from staff and students and checking CCTV footage.

The teacher involved, Namrata Gupta (who isn't the girl's regular instructor), and principal Rajiv Singh have both been put on compulsory leave while things are sorted out.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents say they're upset that the school didn't act quickly on their complaint and want strict action against those responsible.