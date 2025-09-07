Next Article
Yamuna floods: Temporary relief camps become home for many
Delhi set up about 100 relief tents in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as the Yamuna River rose above its danger mark on September 3, 2025, forcing families to leave their homes.
With water levels still high and evacuation procedures initiated if water levels reach 206 meters, these camps have become a temporary home for many.
People are trying to keep some normalcy
The Delhi government is providing food, medicines, and essentials at the camps.
Even with all the disruption, people are trying to keep some normalcy—families stick together for comfort while kids help care for livestock.
Despite tough conditions, there's a real sense of resilience as everyone looks out for each other and gets through each day together.