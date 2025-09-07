Next Article
Chhattisgarh minister accused of assaulting staffer at government guest house
Kedar Kashyap, Chhattisgarh's Forest and Climate Change Minister, has been accused of verbally and physically assaulting a staffer, Khitendra Pandey, during a dispute over room management at a government guest house in Jagdalpur.
Pandey has filed a police complaint, and an official investigation is underway.
BJP yet to respond
Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is calling for Kashyap's resignation and urging Prime Minister Modi to step in. He criticized the BJP for not addressing the issue.
Meanwhile, Kashyap denies everything, calling it "propaganda" from the opposition.
The BJP hasn't responded yet, leaving questions about accountability hanging in the air.