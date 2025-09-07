Kolkata: Woman gang-raped by 2 men on her birthday

Police seek public help to find suspects

The woman says Mallick, who introduced himself as a local puja committee leader, befriended her months ago and promised to get her involved in the group.

On her birthday, he and Biswas invited her to a Regent Park flat where the assault reportedly took place after dinner.

Police are actively investigating.

This case comes just a few months after another high-profile assault in Kolkata raised concerns about women's safety.

If you know anything that could help locate the suspects, authorities urge you to come forward.