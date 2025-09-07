Kolkata: Woman gang-raped by 2 men on her birthday
A 20-year-old woman from Haridevpur, Kolkata, has accused two acquaintances of gang-raping her on her birthday.
She managed to escape and reported the incident to police after escaping the next morning.
The suspects—Chandan Mallick and Dwip Biswas—are currently missing, and police are asking for public help to find them.
Police seek public help to find suspects
The woman says Mallick, who introduced himself as a local puja committee leader, befriended her months ago and promised to get her involved in the group.
On her birthday, he and Biswas invited her to a Regent Park flat where the assault reportedly took place after dinner.
Police are actively investigating.
This case comes just a few months after another high-profile assault in Kolkata raised concerns about women's safety.
If you know anything that could help locate the suspects, authorities urge you to come forward.