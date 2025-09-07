MP: Brother-in-law kills man for dating sister; woman murders husband India Sep 07, 2025

In August 2025, Madhya Pradesh saw two disturbing murder cases.

First, 19-year-old Satyendra Uikey was strangled by his girlfriend's brother and four others near Bijha village because they opposed his relationship.

His body, identified by a rakhi and kada, was found in a forest five days later.

In the second case, 60-year-old Bhaiyalal Rajak was killed in his sleep by his third wife Vimla Rajak and her lover Narayan Das Kushwaha with help from an accomplice.

They wrapped his body in a sack and dumped it in a well.