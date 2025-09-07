MP: Brother-in-law kills man for dating sister; woman murders husband
In August 2025, Madhya Pradesh saw two disturbing murder cases.
First, 19-year-old Satyendra Uikey was strangled by his girlfriend's brother and four others near Bijha village because they opposed his relationship.
His body, identified by a rakhi and kada, was found in a forest five days later.
In the second case, 60-year-old Bhaiyalal Rajak was killed in his sleep by his third wife Vimla Rajak and her lover Narayan Das Kushwaha with help from an accomplice.
They wrapped his body in a sack and dumped it in a well.
Both cases are under investigation
Police have arrested one suspect in Uikey's case while searching for the remaining accused.
In Rajak's case, police have identified three suspects after the body was discovered by Rajak's second wife.
Investigations are ongoing for both incidents.