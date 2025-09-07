Mumbai's Eid-e-Milad holiday on September 8: Check why India Sep 07, 2025

Heads up, Mumbai: schools, government offices, and banks will be closed on Monday, September 8, 2025, for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

This is a change just for Mumbai and its suburbs—other parts of Maharashtra are celebrating the holiday on September 5.

The shift happened after the local Muslim community set their Milad procession for the 8th.