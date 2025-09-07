Mumbai's Eid-e-Milad holiday on September 8: Check why
Heads up, Mumbai: schools, government offices, and banks will be closed on Monday, September 8, 2025, for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.
This is a change just for Mumbai and its suburbs—other parts of Maharashtra are celebrating the holiday on September 5.
The shift happened after the local Muslim community set their Milad procession for the 8th.
Why the shift?
The government wanted to avoid overlapping big celebrations—Ganesh Chaturthi's idol immersions fall on September 6 this year.
Having two major processions back-to-back would have stretched city services and police thin.
So, to keep things smooth (and less hectic), Mumbai's Eid-e-Milad holiday was pushed to September 8.
What about stock markets?
While schools and most offices take a break, stock markets in Mumbai will stay open as usual.
But if you're dealing with banking in government securities or foreign exchange markets, those will pause for the day too.