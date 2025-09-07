Jharkhand: Maoist carrying ₹10 lakh bounty killed in encounter

A Maoist carrying a bounty of ₹10 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand 's Chaibasa, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Saranda forest under the Goilkera police station of West Singhbhum district. The slain Maoist has been identified as Amit Hasda, alias Aaptan, Superintendent of Police Paras Rana confirmed.

Post-encounter search Investigations are underway An SLR rifle, explosives, and other arms were recovered from the encounter site. After the gunfight, security forces launched a massive search operation in the forest area to locate other Maoist hideouts. Investigations are currently underway, and further updates are awaited. The incident unfolded just days after a deadly clash between the police and Maoists of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) in Palamu district.

Palamu incident Deadly clash in Palamu district The earlier clash in Palamu district took place in the dense Kedal forest under Manatu police station between 1:00am and 1:30am on September 3. The encounter was part of a search operation based on intelligence inputs about TSPC zonal commander Shashikant Ganjhu's possible visit to his native village during the Karma festival. Ganjhu and his armed cadre opened indiscriminate fire on police personnel, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire.