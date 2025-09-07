Japan: Prime Minister Ishiba to resign to prevent LDP split

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign in a bid to prevent a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The announcement was first reported by public broadcaster NHK on Sunday. However, the Prime Minister's Office is yet to confirm the news. This comes as LDP lawmakers are set to vote on Monday on whether to hold an extraordinary leadership election.

Election aftermath Ishiba's resignation comes after LDP-led coalition lost majority Ishiba's resignation comes after the LDP-led coalition lost its majority in both houses of Japan's parliament. The defeat was a major setback for his government, which came to power last year. The loss was largely attributed to voter dissatisfaction over rising living costs. However, in July, Ishiba dismissed reports that he planned to quit after his coalition lost the upper house election, calling the reports "completely unfounded."

Party unity Ishiba's decision aimed at preventing further division within LDP Ishiba's new decision to resign is aimed at preventing further division within the LDP. The Prime Minister had resisted calls from rightwing opponents in his party for over a month. His announcement to hold a press conference (6pm, IST) comes just a day before the party decides on an early leadership election, which could have acted as a no-confidence vote against him if approved.