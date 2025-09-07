Japan: Prime Minister Ishiba to resign to prevent LDP split
What's the story
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign in a bid to prevent a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The announcement was first reported by public broadcaster NHK on Sunday. However, the Prime Minister's Office is yet to confirm the news. This comes as LDP lawmakers are set to vote on Monday on whether to hold an extraordinary leadership election.
Election aftermath
Ishiba's resignation comes after LDP-led coalition lost majority
Ishiba's resignation comes after the LDP-led coalition lost its majority in both houses of Japan's parliament. The defeat was a major setback for his government, which came to power last year. The loss was largely attributed to voter dissatisfaction over rising living costs. However, in July, Ishiba dismissed reports that he planned to quit after his coalition lost the upper house election, calling the reports "completely unfounded."
Party unity
Ishiba's decision aimed at preventing further division within LDP
Ishiba's new decision to resign is aimed at preventing further division within the LDP. The Prime Minister had resisted calls from rightwing opponents in his party for over a month. His announcement to hold a press conference (6pm, IST) comes just a day before the party decides on an early leadership election, which could have acted as a no-confidence vote against him if approved.
Trade agreement
Trade deal with US finalized amid political turmoil
Despite the political turmoil, Ishiba's government managed to finalize the details of a trade deal with the United States last week. Ishiba had been steadfast in his desire to ensure proper implementation of this tariff deal before making any announcement regarding his resignation. He had become the LDP leader in September 2024, becoming the 10th LDP prime minister since 2000.