Trump narrows down Fed chair candidates to 3: Report

United States President Donald Trump has shortlisted three candidates to succeed Jerome Powell as the chair of the Federal Reserve. The contenders are White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. "You could say those are the top three," Trump said in an interview with reporters in the Oval Office.

Search underway Treasury Secretary leading search, but rules himself out Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is leading the search for Powell's replacement. However, Bessent has ruled himself out of contention for the position. "I'm the only person on the planet who does not want the job," he said. The timeline for selecting a new chair is still unclear as interviews are yet to be scheduled with all candidates.

Rate cuts Fed considering rate cut after holding since December The Federal Reserve is considering lowering interest rates after keeping them steady since December. Powell has indicated that labor market risks are becoming more important than inflation worries. A weak employment report on Friday increased expectations of a rate cut at the upcoming September meeting. Trump has often criticized Powell for not cutting rates as he wanted and blamed the Fed's inaction for disappointing economic reports.