Ukraine strikes Russian oil pipeline after deadly attack on Kyiv

Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive against Russian energy infrastructure, targeting the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region. The attack caused "comprehensive fire damage," according to Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's drone forces. This move comes after Russia's overnight attacks on Kyiv that killed three people and injured 18 others.

Casualties reported Russia's overnight attacks on Kyiv killed 3, injured 18 others A fire broke out on the top of an administrative building in Kyiv following a Russian attack on the city, Timur Tkachenko, head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, said on Sunday on social media. The overnight attacks on Kyiv resulted in the deaths of three people, including an infant. The Ukrainian government building was also set ablaze during the assault. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said drones first targeted the city, followed by missile strikes.

Destruction reported Residential buildings partially destroyed in missile strike Fires broke out in two of the four floors of a residential building in Darnytskyi, partially destroying its structure, state energy officials reported. A nine-storey residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district was also partially destroyed. Moreover, falling drone debris caused fires in a 16-story apartment and two other nine-story buildings.

Strategic strike Druzhba pipeline strike disrupts Russian oil transit to Hungary, Slovakia The Druzhba pipeline strike has disrupted Russian oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia. Despite other EU nations severing ties after Russia's 2022 invasion, these countries continue buying energy from Russia. Kyiv says this attack is aimed at disrupting Russia's overall war effort.