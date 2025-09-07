Trump preparing for potential meeting with Xi in South Korea

United States President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing for a trip to South Korea in October. The visit would be for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit for trade ministers, where he may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping . According to CNN, US administration officials said there have been serious discussions about a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC.

Economic focus Focus on economic collaboration The APEC summit will be held in Gyeongju between late October and early November. A White House official told CNN that "a visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration." The trip could also pave the way for discussions on trade, defense, and civil nuclear cooperation.

North Korea Possible meeting with Kim Trump's visit may also provide an opportunity to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. However, it remains uncertain whether Kim will attend the summit. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung invited Trump to the APEC summit during their meeting last week and suggested that this could be a chance for Trump to meet Kim.

Diplomatic ties Tense week in Trump's relationship with Xi, Kim Trump's visit comes after a tense week in his relationship with both Xi and Kim. This week, Xi hosted Kim, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Beijing. Trump criticized the meeting on social media, while acknowledging the grand nature of the parade. "I understood the reason they were doing it, and they were hoping I was watching—and I was watching," Trump said.