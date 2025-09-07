Trump preparing for potential meeting with Xi in South Korea
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing for a trip to South Korea in October. The visit would be for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit for trade ministers, where he may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to CNN, US administration officials said there have been serious discussions about a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC.
Economic focus
Focus on economic collaboration
The APEC summit will be held in Gyeongju between late October and early November. A White House official told CNN that "a visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration." The trip could also pave the way for discussions on trade, defense, and civil nuclear cooperation.
North Korea
Possible meeting with Kim
Trump's visit may also provide an opportunity to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. However, it remains uncertain whether Kim will attend the summit. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung invited Trump to the APEC summit during their meeting last week and suggested that this could be a chance for Trump to meet Kim.
Diplomatic ties
Tense week in Trump's relationship with Xi, Kim
Trump's visit comes after a tense week in his relationship with both Xi and Kim. This week, Xi hosted Kim, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Beijing. Trump criticized the meeting on social media, while acknowledging the grand nature of the parade. "I understood the reason they were doing it, and they were hoping I was watching—and I was watching," Trump said.
Trade talks
US-China trade negotiations ongoing
The potential meeting with Xi comes amid ongoing US-China trade negotiations. Trump has delayed higher tariffs on Chinese goods as talks continue. In April, he imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, which China retaliated against with a 125% levy on US goods. These tariffs were due to resume last month, but have been paused until November by an executive order signed by Trump.