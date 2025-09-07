Peter Navarro slammed for India oil trade rant, fact-checked online
What's the story
Peter Navarro, a Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump, recently went on a tirade against India for its Russian oil purchases. He alleged that India was "profiteering" from these transactions and feeding Russia's war machine in Ukraine. However, his claims were fact-checked by X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.
Fact-check
Note pointed out US's imports from Russia
The community note on X stated that India's purchase of Russian oil is for "energy security" and does not violate any sanctions. It also pointed out the United States's import of uranium and minerals from Russia, calling it "hypocritical." The note further added that while India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with India in services.
Dismissal
Navarro slams Musk, continues to accuse India
After the community note, Navarro slammed Musk for "letting propaganda into people's posts." He continued to accuse India of profiteering from Russian oil. "That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer," he wrote on X. This isn't the first time Navarro has made such allegations against India; he has previously called it a "laundromat for the Kremlin" and accused it of "profiteering at the expense of Indian people."
Twitter Post
Navarro's post on X
Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukranians. Stop taking… https://t.co/Uj1NMUrVOM— Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 6, 2025
Official response
India's Ministry of External Affairs rejects claims
India's Ministry of External Affairs has rejected Navarro's recent comments as "inaccurate." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen some inaccurate statements made by him. We reject them." The controversy comes after US President Donald Trump announced 50% tariffs on Indian imports, citing India's Russian oil purchases that ostensibly drove Russia's war in Ukraine.