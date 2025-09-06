Trump signs executive order exempting certain imports from tariffs
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting tariff exemptions to certain trading partners. The exemptions, which come into effect on Monday, September 8, 2025, apply to industrial exports such as nickel and gold. The order identifies over 45 categories for zero import tariffs from "aligned partners" who strike deals with the US.
Trade strategy
Order aligns US tariffs with commitments under existing framework deals
The latest order aligns US tariffs with commitments under existing framework deals, including those with Japan and the European Union. The exemptions will be granted on items "that cannot be grown, mined, or naturally produced in the United States" or produced in sufficient volume to meet domestic demand. This includes graphite and different forms of nickel, key for stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.
Exempted items
Exemptions include lidocaine, medical diagnostic reagents, and gold imports
The order also covers pharmaceutical compounds such as lidocaine and medical diagnostic reagents. Gold imports, including powders, leaf, and bullion from Switzerland, are also exempted. Additionally, the order allows for the removal of tariffs on natural graphite, neodymium magnets, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and eliminates previous tariff exemptions on certain plastics.
Economic impact
Document outlines Trump's tariff impacts on US manufacturing
The White House document highlights that Trump's tariff policies have brought significant investment into the United States. The document also outlines several tariffs imposed by Trump, including a 25% tariff on imports from India over its Russian oil purchases and a 20% tariff on China concerning synthetic opioids. These measures are aimed at incentivizing manufacturing in America and protecting US industries.
Exemption process
New order streamlines trade processes for 'reciprocal' deal countries
Under the new order, if a country has a "reciprocal" trade deal with the United States, tariffs on covered imports can be waived without needing another executive order from Trump. This is expected to streamline trade processes and encourage more countries to enter into agreements with the US. The move is seen as part of Trump's broader strategy to reshape global trading systems and reduce US trade deficits.