Trump signs executive order exempting certain imports from tariffs

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting tariff exemptions to certain trading partners. The exemptions, which come into effect on Monday, September 8, 2025, apply to industrial exports such as nickel and gold. The order identifies over 45 categories for zero import tariffs from "aligned partners" who strike deals with the US.

Trade strategy Order aligns US tariffs with commitments under existing framework deals The latest order aligns US tariffs with commitments under existing framework deals, including those with Japan and the European Union. The exemptions will be granted on items "that cannot be grown, mined, or naturally produced in the United States" or produced in sufficient volume to meet domestic demand. This includes graphite and different forms of nickel, key for stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.

Exempted items Exemptions include lidocaine, medical diagnostic reagents, and gold imports The order also covers pharmaceutical compounds such as lidocaine and medical diagnostic reagents. Gold imports, including powders, leaf, and bullion from Switzerland, are also exempted. Additionally, the order allows for the removal of tariffs on natural graphite, neodymium magnets, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and eliminates previous tariff exemptions on certain plastics.

Economic impact Document outlines Trump's tariff impacts on US manufacturing The White House document highlights that Trump's tariff policies have brought significant investment into the United States. The document also outlines several tariffs imposed by Trump, including a 25% tariff on imports from India over its Russian oil purchases and a 20% tariff on China concerning synthetic opioids. These measures are aimed at incentivizing manufacturing in America and protecting US industries.