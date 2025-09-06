How US SEAL bid to bug 2019 Kim talks failed

In early 2019, the United States Navy SEAL Team 6 attempted a covert operation on North Korean soil. The mission, authorized by then-President Donald Trump , aimed to install an electronic device to intercept communications from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un . However, despite months of preparation, the operation failed due to a series of complications.

Operational challenges The mission and its objective Three major reasons led to the mission's failure: navigational errors during submarine deployment, absence of real-time intelligence and surveillance, and a chance encounter with civilians that turned deadly. The operation began with SEALs leaving from a nuclear-powered submarine in two mini-subs for stealth infiltration. After a two-hour submerged approach, they reached their designated area near shore.

Coordination issues Reasons behind the mission's failure The plan required both mini-subs to park in sync for efficient disembarkation and installation. However, one mini-sub overshot its position, causing a U-turn and facing the opposite direction. This misalignment disrupted coordination and delayed the schedule. The second challenge was surveillance limitations, as real-time drone feeds were unavailable for this mission, relying instead on satellites providing delayed low-resolution imagery.

Civilian encounter How did the deadly encounter happen? After disembarking, the SEALs swam toward shore under the impression that it was deserted. However, a fishing boat with a small North Korean crew was present nearby but went undetected by their night-vision equipment. Meanwhile, mini-sub pilots tried to correct their earlier misalignment in shallow waters. With cockpit hatches open for visibility, the electric motors may have attracted attention from the North Korean boat.

Mission abort Rules of engagement mandated immediate abortion of the mission The North Korean boat appeared dangerously close to discovering the mini-subs. With communications cut off and no coordination possible, the shore team assumed a compromise was imminent. When one North Korean entered the water, SEALs opened fire, killing the crew. This forced an immediate abortion of the mission as rules mandated withdrawal upon contact with civilians.