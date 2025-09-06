A Canadian government report has raised concerns that Khalistani terrorist groups are receiving financial support from within the country. The report, titled Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada , was released by Canada's Department of Finance. It describes these groups as "terrorist entities" and details their funding sources, including Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation.

Fund abuse Charitable funds exploited by these groups The report highlights that these groups are exploiting charitable funds for their operations. It also mentions the use of non-profit organizations (NPOs) to raise and move funds, soliciting donations from diaspora communities. The document states that "the misuse of the charitable and NPO sectors has been observed as a prominent financing method used by Hamas and Hezbollah."

Network reduction Funding methods used by groups The report also notes that the Khalistani groups used to have a large fundraising network in Canada, but now they seem to be smaller pockets of people. These individuals are devoted to the cause but don't belong to any specific group. The document lists various funding methods used by these groups, such as crowdfunding and cryptocurrency.

Funding diversity Report lists other risks, including state financing and criminal activity The report also highlights the abuse of the MSB and banking sectors, state financing, and criminal activity, among others. It suggests that these risks should be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Despite previous allegations of Indian agents being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, efforts to improve relations between New Delhi and Ottawa are ongoing.