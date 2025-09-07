Sanjay Dutt blames 'insecurity' among actors for lack of multi-starrers
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, they shared several anecdotes about their long-standing friendship and the industry. When asked why multi-starrer films are no longer being made, both actors attributed it to insecurity among today's stars. "I think there is too much insecurity today," Dutt said.
Industry insights
'We learned a lot from each other'
Dutt further elaborated, "During my prime, I have worked with Dilip Sahab, Sanjeev Kumar, and Shammi uncle, and there was no insecurity; in fact, I learned a lot from them." Shetty echoed this sentiment by saying there was an appreciation for each other during their time. He also reflected on his early struggles without formal acting training, but learned by observing stars like Dutt. "Every young kid thinks he will be the next Amitabh Bachchan...but it's not a rosy picture."
Actor's challenge
Dutt's advice to new actors
Dutt also expressed concern over the current state of the film industry, saying, "What enmity do we have internally that we wish the other's films don't work. All films should work." He added, "The more humble you are, the further you'll go. With just one hit, new actors go crazy, but I challenge them to survive in this industry for 40 years." The episode is streaming on Netflix.