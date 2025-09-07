Farah Khan defends Raj Kundra after netizen calls him 'controversial'
What's the story
Filmmaker Farah Khan has defended businessman Raj Kundra after a social media user criticized him for appearing on her YouTube show. The user asked Khan not to let "controversial personalities" use her show as a "springboard." In response, Khan said she judges people based on personal interactions and not by what she reads online.
Response
'Please don't let controversial personalities...'
The controversy started after Khan's recent visit to actor Shilpa Shetty and Kundra's home in Mumbai. A user commented on the YouTube video, saying, "Your show is so popular for simplicity, authenticity and trustworthiness! Please don't let controversial personalities use your show as a springboard." In response, Khan wrote, "Unlike you, I don't judge people by what I read. I decide that after I spend time with them." "You should not believe everything written...lots is exaggerated."
Background
Kundra's several controversies
Kundra has been embroiled in controversies for several years. Recently, Mumbai Police issued a Lookout Circular against him and Shetty in an alleged ₹60 crore cheating case. The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police is investigating the case. Last year, the Enforcement Directorate raided Kundra's premises in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic films through apps.