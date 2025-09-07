Farah Khan defends Raj Kundra after netizen calls him 'controversial'

Response

'Please don't let controversial personalities...'

The controversy started after Khan's recent visit to actor Shilpa Shetty and Kundra's home in Mumbai. A user commented on the YouTube video, saying, "Your show is so popular for simplicity, authenticity and trustworthiness! Please don't let controversial personalities use your show as a springboard." In response, Khan wrote, "Unlike you, I don't judge people by what I read. I decide that after I spend time with them." "You should not believe everything written...lots is exaggerated."