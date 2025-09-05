Lookout notice likely for Shilpa, Raj in ₹60cr fraud case

Mumbai Police are reportedly preparing a lookout circular against actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra , reported NDTV. The couple is accused of embezzling around ₹60 crore from businessman Deepak Kothari between 2015 and 2023. Kothari alleges that the funds were taken under the pretext of business expansion but were actually used for personal expenses.

Fraud details Alleged embezzlement carried out through company The alleged embezzlement was carried out through now-defunct company named Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. The couple reportedly took the money as a loan but later presented it as an investment for tax benefits. Kothari claims he was promised the return of the money within a specific period at 12% annual interest, with Shetty giving him a personal guarantee in April 2016.

Company troubles Kothari claims he was not informed about several developments However, Kothari alleges that a few months later, Shetty resigned as director of the company. He claims he was not informed about this development. Later, it was discovered that an insolvency case of ₹1.28 crore is pending against the company, which Kothari says he was also not made aware of.