Shilpa Shetty's Bastian isn't shutting down, simply changing its address

Bastian Bandra , one of Mumbai 's most iconic restaurants owned by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ranjit Bindra, is shutting down after a final gathering on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The news was confirmed by Shetty Kundra on her social media handle on Wednesday. "This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations - BASTIAN BANDRA," read a statement shared by the actor. However, it's not sad news.

New Welcome Bastian Beach Club, Ammakai! After this shocking post, the actor reassured fans and patrons with a follow-up post, clarifying that Bastian wasn't going anywhere. Only, Bastian Bandra will move to Juhu as Bastian Beach Club, and the OG address will become home to a new South Indian Mangalorean eatery called Ammakai. The Bandra restaurant has been operational for nine years and is known for its delectable seafood dishes and vibrant ambiance. As per Mid-Day, Juhu's sea-facing property, Sun-n-Sand Hotel, will house Bastian.

Restaurant history History of Bastian restaurant Shetty Kundra partnered with Aallia Hospitality in 2019 to form Bastian Hospitality Private Limited (BHPL) for further expansion. The first Bastian restaurant was opened in 2010 by Bindra, Kinal Jani, and Tina Ranjit Bindra. In 2024, they launched a new branch in Bengaluru called Bastian Garden City and another one in Pune named Bastian Empire. They also own a Peruvian-Asian restaurant called Inka.