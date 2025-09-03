Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shutting down amid fraud allegations against her

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has announced the closure of her Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra. The last day of operations will be Thursday, September 4. The restaurant is co-owned by Ranjit Bindra and was first opened in 2016. The announcement comes amid allegations of cheating against Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra .

Closure announcement Shetty penned an emotional note on social media Shetty-Kundra are accused of defrauding crores in a loan-cum-investment scheme. Despite not explicitly mentioning the reason for the restaurant's closure, Shetty posted an emotional note on her Instagram Stories, writing, "This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations, BASTIAN BANDRA."

Special evening Special evening for closest patrons will be curated Shetty further wrote, "To honor this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons, a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time." "While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP carrying forward the legacy in a brand new chapter with brand new experiences."

Legal battle Businessman accuses the couple of defrauding him Mumbai businessman Deepak Kothari lodged a fraud complaint against the couple regarding their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. He alleged that they defrauded him of over ₹60cr in a loan and investment scheme between 2015 and 2023. Apparently, the money he provided for business growth was misused for personal expenses.