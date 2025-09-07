Boney Kapoor recalls spending over ₹200cr on box-office flop 'Maidaan'

Boney Kapoor 's ambitious project, Ajay Devgn 's Maidaan, suffered a massive financial blow. Originally budgeted at ₹120cr, the production cost skyrocketed to a staggering ₹210cr over five years. The film was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions and other unforeseen circumstances, like a cyclone that destroyed the stadium set. Eventually, it underperformed at the box office with earnings of just ₹68cr. In a recent interview, Kapoor spoke about the movie.

Production challenges Kapoor on 'Maidaan's delay Kapoor shared his struggles on Komal Nahta's YouTube channel Game Changers. He said, "I lost money in Maidaan. The film was stranded for over four years because of COVID-19 pandemic." "Imagine about 70% of the film was complete by January 2020, right before the pandemic. We were supposed to shoot the matches from the last week of March." "But as the lockdown was announced in March, all shoots were halted and air travel was canceled."

Financial fallout He had to borrow money to pay vendors After Maidaan flopped at the box office, Kapoor had to borrow money to pay his vendors. He said, "The film failed but it was not their fault. They, in fact, patiently waited for four long years with some even reducing their fees by 10-15%." The film also starred Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.