Selvaraghavan turns lead in 'Manithan Deivamagalam' 1st look
Selvaraghavan is stepping into the lead role for Manithan Deivamagalam, a new Tamil film that just revealed its first look—thanks to a social media drop by his brother, Dhanush.
Directed by Dennis Manjunath, the movie follows a village shaken by tragedy and Selvaraghavan's character, whose quest to save his people leads to his transformation into the deity of the land.
Supporting cast and technical team
The film features Kushee Ravi, YG Mahendran, and Mime Gopi alongside a solid technical team: Ravi Varma K on cinematography, Deepak S editing, music from A K Prriyan, and art direction by Bhakiyaraj.
No release date yet, but with its strong cast and theme of transformation after crisis, it's poised to make an impact in Tamil cinema circles.