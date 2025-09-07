Selvaraghavan turns lead in 'Manithan Deivamagalam' 1st look Entertainment Sep 07, 2025

Selvaraghavan is stepping into the lead role for Manithan Deivamagalam, a new Tamil film that just revealed its first look—thanks to a social media drop by his brother, Dhanush.

Directed by Dennis Manjunath, the movie follows a village shaken by tragedy and Selvaraghavan's character, whose quest to save his people leads to his transformation into the deity of the land.