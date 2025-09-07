'Bigg Boss': Salman takes dig at Trump over 'peace' prize
On this weekend's Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan called out contestant Farrhana Bhatt for stirring up drama in the house while claiming to be a "peace activist."
With a pointed comment—"Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye"—he also seemed to take a subtle dig at former US President Donald Trump.
Bhatt insulted Neelam, sparking tension; Khan reminded her to respect
Bhatt had insulted fellow contestant Neelam Giri, which sparked tension.
Khan questioned Bhatt's "peace" image and reminded everyone about respecting each other, especially among women.
The Trump reference? According to reports, Trump sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's backing for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, citing India-Pakistan ceasefire efforts—a request Modi reportedly declined, noting that the ceasefire was mutually agreed upon (as per the New York Times).
More on the 'peace prize' controversy
Khan's remark got people talking about what real activism and leadership look like—both inside reality shows and in global politics.
It was a reminder that actions matter more than big claims, whether you're on TV or aiming for a peace prize.