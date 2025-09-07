Box office collection: 'The Bengal Files' earns just ₹3.79 crore

Film's reception hasn't been great either

Critics haven't been too kind, with The Indian Express giving it just two stars and questioning its take on history.

Even with a strong cast including Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar, audience turnout stayed modest—night shows peaked at about 40% occupancy.

Compared to Agnihotri's blockbuster "The Kashmir Files" from 2022, which went on to become one of the most talked-about hits in recent years, this one is struggling to find its place in today's Bollywood scene.