Box office collection: 'The Bengal Files' earns just ₹3.79 crore
Vivek Agnihotri's new film, "The Bengal Files," is off to a slow start, earning just ₹3.79 crore in its first two days since release.
Despite big names like Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, the movie hasn't pulled in big crowds—opening at ₹1.75 crore and picking up slightly to ₹2.25 crore on day two.
Film's reception hasn't been great either
Critics haven't been too kind, with The Indian Express giving it just two stars and questioning its take on history.
Even with a strong cast including Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar, audience turnout stayed modest—night shows peaked at about 40% occupancy.
Compared to Agnihotri's blockbuster "The Kashmir Files" from 2022, which went on to become one of the most talked-about hits in recent years, this one is struggling to find its place in today's Bollywood scene.