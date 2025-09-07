Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' restored version heads to TIFF

Restoration brought together many industry stalwarts

This project brought together folks like Purnima Dutta, Sandip Ray, The Film Foundation, and Film Heritage Foundation. The film stars Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee as part of a story about four friends from Calcutta navigating life in Bihar's Palamau forest.

TIFF's Robyn Citizen called it "dreamlike," even if it isn't Ray's most famous movie. After showing at Cannes earlier this year, Aranyer Din Ratri is continuing its festival journey—keeping Ray's legacy alive for new audiences.