'Saiyaara' OTT release: When, where to watch Ahaan-Aneet's sensational drama

The film revolves around Krish Kapoor (Panday), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Padda), a gifted poet and journalist. Their emotional bond, which develops into love through music, is tested when Vani is diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease. The film explores how love can be a healing force as Krish and Vani find solace in each other after their traumatic pasts. Music plays an important role in their emotional connection and personal growth.

Suri's response

Suri is relieved by the film's success

Speaking to News18 recently, Suri reacted to the movie's success. He said, "It feels like relief... Something that you believed in, when it started, not too many people believed in you, in the genre." "I went to write a small, young love story where, classically, people meet, struggle with their careers, and the heartbreaks." "I felt that no matter how digital we get, wherever the heart breaks... it hurts pretty much the same place it did when I was young."