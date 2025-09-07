Madhavan-MS Dhoni turn action heroes in new project; teaser out
What's the story
Actor R Madhavan has surprised fans by sharing a teaser of Vasan Bala's upcoming project, The Chase. The teaser features Madhavan and former cricketer MS Dhoni as task force officers on a mission. However, the details about whether it is a movie, a series, or an advertisement remain undisclosed. Sharing the clip on social media, Madhavan wrote: "One mission. Two fighters."
Teaser details
Madhavan, Dhoni are '2 fighters' on '1 mission'
In the teaser, Madhavan and Dhoni are seen in uniforms as "two fighters" on "one mission." The video quickly went viral on Instagram, with fans flooding the comment section with messages. One fan commented, "Two of my most favourite humans in one project," while another said, "Thala for a reason!"
Dhoni's filmography
Dhoni's previous acting ventures and Madhavan's recent projects
Dhoni has previously appeared in several advertisements and made a cameo in the Tamil film GOAT (archived footage). Meanwhile, Madhavan was recently seen in Netflix's Aap Jaisa Koi alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film, which explores love and gender dynamics through the story of a 42-year-old virgin Sanskrit teacher who falls for a spirited French teacher, received appreciation for Madhavan's performance.