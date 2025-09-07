Next Article
Box office: Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' struggles; 'Little Hearts' outperforms it
Anushka Shetty's new action drama, Ghaati, had a rough start—earning just ₹3.5 crore in its first two days despite being in the works for two years. Low-key promotions and very low occupancy didn't help.
Meanwhile, Little Hearts, a film led by newcomers, actually outperformed Ghaati on day two.
'Ghaati' heads to OTT
Amazon Prime Video has picked up Ghaati and plans to stream it within a month, hoping to give the film another shot with viewers at home.
Critics felt the movie lacked emotional depth and pointed out some casting missteps but did praise Shetty's performance.
For fans used to her big openings, this one definitely missed the mark.