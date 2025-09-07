Creative Arts Emmys: 'The Studio' and 'The Penguin' win big

The first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, on Saturday, was a star-studded affair, with Apple TV+ 's The Studio leading the pack with nine awards. Other major winners included HBO Max's The Penguin (eight awards), Apple's Severance (six), Disney+ 's Andor and Netflix's Arcane and Love, Death + Robots (four each). Prime Video 's The Boys and Netflix's Bridgerton bagged three each, while HBO Max's The Pitt and Netflix's Adolescence won two each. Take a look at the major winners.

Highlights Highlights from the event Maya Rudolph, who kicked off the event, said, "This is the real Emmys. This is the Emmys for the people who make all the magic happen... this is a room full of talented baddies." Bridgerton's John Walter Glaser had a wardrobe malfunction while accepting his award for Outstanding Costumes. The Daily Show's Desi Lydic humorously credited her win to watching "too much Fox News."

Technical triumphs Major wins of the night The Studio won for Production Design, Picture Editing, and Sound Editing in a comedy series, among other categories. Severance took home awards for Production Design, Sound Mixing, and Cinematography for a one-hour series. Andor was recognized for Production Design and Special Visual Effects in the narrative program category. The Penguin won awards in Contemporary Makeup (non-prosthetic), Prosthetic Makeup, Sound Editing for a Limited/Anthology Series/Movie or Special, and Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama series (half-hour).

Acting accolades Other notable moments Bridgerton's Julie Andrews won for Character Voice-over Performance. The Boys bagged the Stunt Coordination award for Drama Programming. Merritt Wever from Severance was recognized as Guest Actress in a Drama series, and Shawn Hatosy from The Pitt was recognized as Guest Actor in a Drama series. Desi Lydic from The Daily Show was named Performer in a Short-form Comedy Series. Bryan Cranston won in the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category.

Editing excellence Picture editing and visual effects awards The Studio won the award for Picture Editing in a Single-Camera Comedy Series, while Frasier took home the award for Multi-Camera Comedy Series. Andor excelled in Picture Editing for a Drama Series, with Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story winning in the Limited/Anthology Series or Movie category. Special Visual Effects were awarded to Andor and The Penguin, while Severance won Title Design.