Why Arjun Bijlani never participated in 'Bigg Boss'

Television actor Arjun Bijlani , known for shows like Naagin and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, has revealed why he never participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss . In a recent interview with Zoom, he shared his concerns about the show's long format, frequent fights among contestants, and fear of isolation. He also mentioned that his busy schedule often clashed with the show's dates.

Show apprehensions 'I feel when you have doubts...stay away' Bijlani confessed to having doubts about his compatibility with Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. He said, "The format is too long, and I feel there are many unnecessary things and fights in the house." "I don't know if I'm made for that show; I've always had that doubt. I feel when you have doubts about something, it's better to stay away."

Isolation concerns His fear of being cut off from the outside world The actor also expressed his fear of being cut off from the outside world for an extended period. He said, "I don't know how I would survive without a phone, without my family, and that too for such a long time." "It's a very scary feeling." This apprehension further contributed to his decision not to participate in Bigg Boss.