'Dosa King': Mohanlal might star in 'Vettaiyan' director's upcoming film
What's the story
TJ Gnanavel, acclaimed for his work on Vettaiyan and Jai Bhim, is in talks to direct a biopic on the life of the late Saravanaa Bhavan founder P Rajagopal, per multiple reports. The project is tentatively titled Dosa King and is expected to star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, if finalized. This collaboration will likely be produced by Junglee Pictures. An official confirmation about the project is awaited.
Career highlights
Gnanavel's previous works
Gnanavel first came into the limelight with Jai Bhim, a courtroom drama starring Suriya. The film was released directly on Prime Video and received a phenomenal response from viewers. Vettaiyan, an investigative thriller starring Rajinikanth, didn't reach expectations at the box office but later found acceptance among audiences post its OTT release.
Biopic details
Who was Rajagopal?
Rajagopal, the founder of Saravanaa Bhavan, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. However, he died in 2019 at the age of 71 before serving his sentence. His life story is reportedly set to be the inspiration behind Gnanavel's upcoming project Dosa King. The film will delve into Rajagopal's rise as a successful businessman and his subsequent fall from grace, reported 123Telugu.