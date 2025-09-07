'Dosa King' is expected to star Mohanlal

'Dosa King': Mohanlal might star in 'Vettaiyan' director's upcoming film

By Isha Sharma 10:29 am Sep 07, 202510:29 am

What's the story

TJ Gnanavel, acclaimed for his work on Vettaiyan and Jai Bhim, is in talks to direct a biopic on the life of the late Saravanaa Bhavan founder P Rajagopal, per multiple reports. The project is tentatively titled Dosa King and is expected to star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, if finalized. This collaboration will likely be produced by Junglee Pictures. An official confirmation about the project is awaited.