SIIMA 2025: Sai Pallavi, Karthi, Prithviraj win top honors

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2025 honored the best of Tamil and Malayalam cinema on Saturday in Dubai. While Amaran, Maharaja, and Lubber Pandhu dominated the Tamil section, The Goat Life took home the top awards in Malayalam. Veteran actor Sivakumar was honored with a Special Award for his "unparalleled contribution to cinema." Trisha was also felicitated for 25 years of "incredible work in South Indian Cinema." Take a look at the major winners.

Tamil cinema Tamil awards: Sai Pallavi, Anurag Kashyap won big Amaran was named Best Film at SIIMA 2025, with Rajkumar Periasamy winning Best Director. Sai Pallavi bagged the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in Amaran. Anurag Kashyap (Maharaja) and Bala Saravanan (Lubber Pandhu) were recognized as the Best Actor in a Negative Role and the Best Actor in a Comedy Role, respectively.

More Tamil winners Critics' Choice Awards - Tamil Maharaja's Nithilan Saminathan was named Best Director (Critics' Choice), while Karthi (Meiyazhagan) and Dushara (Raayan) were celebrated as the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) and Female (Critics' Choice), respectively. Special Rising Star went to Harish Kalyan for Lubber Pandhu. The film also bagged awards for Best Debutant Director (Tamizharasan Pachamuthu) and Best Debutant Actor (Male) - Vijay Kanishka.

Malayalam cinema Best Film, Director, Leading Actor (Male) - Malayalam In the Malayalam section, Manjummel Boys was named Best Film. Blessy won Best Director for Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, while Prithviraj Sukumaran took home the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for the same film. Urvashi was recognized as Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Ullozhukku. Jagadeesh (Marco) and Shyam Mohan (Premalu) were named Best Actor in a Negative Role and Comedy Role, respectively.