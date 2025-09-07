'BB 19': Salman warns Farrhana of eviction over abusive language

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 's Weekend Ka Vaar was marked by host Salman Khan 's strong reprimand of contestant Farrhana Bhatt. The actor took issue with her use of abusive language and behavior over the past week, even strictly warning her of possible eviction. He also made her read out loud a list of derogatory words she had used in fights with other contestants.

Warning Bhatt's language and behavior upset Khan Khan questioned Bhatt's use of such language in real life, saying, "The way you are going forward, I fear we will be hearing even worse slurs from you." "From what angle are you a peace activist? You seem to spread more hate and negativity." He also warned her against using derogatory language toward other contestants, especially Neelam Giri.

Comparison Khan compared her to 'BB11' contestant Zubair Khan also drew a sharp comparison between Bhatt and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan. He reminded her that Zubair was asked to leave the show for using similar language. "Ek contestant the yahan par unhone same cheez bola tha, 2 paisa aurat iske alawausne bahot saari cheezein boli thi joh ki humne TV par nahi dikhayi, uss 2 paisa aurat statement ke wajah se, I got upset with him and we asked him to leave."

Alleged dig Did Khan mock Trump? Further, Khan also seemingly took a dig at US President Donald Trump. While speaking to Bhatt, he said, "Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye (What is happening globally? Those who are spreading trouble want the peace prize for themselves)." Though Khan didn't name anyone, netizens were quick to infer that he took a subtle dig at Trump and his aspiration for the coveted Nobel Prize.

Disappointment Khan also pointed out Bhatt's issue with Abhishek Bajaj Khan also addressed the incident involving Abhishek Bajaj, pointing out that she had initially smiled when he picked her up during a task, only to later turn it into an issue with Nehal. "Abhishek apologized multiple times, even touching your feet, but you and Nehal selectively escalated it," he said. He added, "You expect empathy from everyone, but have you ever shown empathy to anyone in this house?"

Twitter Post Here's what Khan said to Bhatt Salman Khan wrung Farhana like a kitchen cloth today. @Farrhana_bhatt if you’re smart, pack your bags before he hangs you out to dry on national TV. pic.twitter.com/mV2E5MyKYr — Haadi Makaya (@HaadiMakaya) September 6, 2025