Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows for health reasons

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced a break from his extensive touring schedule due to health concerns. The 38-year-old comedian took to Instagram recently to share the news, saying he has been feeling unwell for a year but felt compelled to keep working. "I've been touring for the last 10 years... though I'm extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy," he wrote.

Health concerns The comedian's rigorous touring schedule took a toll on him Khan elaborated on how his rigorous touring schedule has taken a toll on his health. "Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flight, and of course, no timetable for meals," he wrote. Despite being unwell for a year, Khan felt he had to work because it was important at that time.

Future plans Prioritizing health over packed tour schedule Khan said he loves performing live but has decided to prioritize his health over a packed tour schedule. "I absolutely love being on stage, but I'll have to take a break now. I don't wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now," he wrote. He added that after his upcoming special record, he has been advised to go on a long break.