'BB 19' promo: Shehnaaz reunites with Salman; teases wild surprises
Shehbaz Badesha, the brother of actor Shehnaaz Gill, is likely to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wild card contestant. Gill will make an appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday to support her brother. The makers recently released a promo and wrote, "Aayi hai Shehnaaz lekar ek naya twist, Weekend Ka Vaar par hogi ek naye wildcard ki entry." The new contestant's face wasn't revealed in the teaser.
Badesha earlier lost to Mridul Tiwari
The promo video showed host Salman Khan announcing that wild surprises await viewers in the upcoming episode. Gill then enters the scene and requests him to "fulfill the dream," and as Bigg Boss 19 house doors open, Khan asks housemates to welcome the new wild card contestant. This season, Badesha was initially supposed to enter with Mridul Tiwari but lost due to votes.
Badesha previously entered during 'Bigg Boss 13'
This isn't Badesha's first time in the Bigg Boss house. He had made a special appearance during the family week of Bigg Boss 13, where he stayed for a week to support his sister Gill and interact with other contestants. His lively personality made him a fan favorite then. Notably, after the grand premiere of BB 19, there were rumors that Badesha was secretly staying in a "secret room" in the house. However, he quickly dismissed these speculations.