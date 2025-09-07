'BB 19' promo: Shehnaaz reunites with Salman; teases wild surprises

The promo video showed host Salman Khan announcing that wild surprises await viewers in the upcoming episode. Gill then enters the scene and requests him to "fulfill the dream," and as Bigg Boss 19 house doors open, Khan asks housemates to welcome the new wild card contestant. This season, Badesha was initially supposed to enter with Mridul Tiwari but lost due to votes.

Past experience

Badesha previously entered during 'Bigg Boss 13'

This isn't Badesha's first time in the Bigg Boss house. He had made a special appearance during the family week of Bigg Boss 13, where he stayed for a week to support his sister Gill and interact with other contestants. His lively personality made him a fan favorite then. Notably, after the grand premiere of BB 19, there were rumors that Badesha was secretly staying in a "secret room" in the house. However, he quickly dismissed these speculations.