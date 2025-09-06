'BB 19': Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz to enter as wild card?

Past participation

Badesha's previous appearance in 'Bigg Boss'

In the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19, Badesha lost the voting round to Mridul Tiwari and couldn't enter the house. Soon after, it was speculated that he was in the secret room, but Badesha refuted the rumors, clarifying that he wasn't involved in the show then. Meanwhile, back in Season 13, he was loved by the audience for his fun-loving nature and camaraderie with other contestants.