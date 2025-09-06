'BB 19': Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz to enter as wild card?
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 is set for a major twist with the anticipated entry of Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha. According to multiple reports, he is likely to enter as a wild card during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. If true, then this will not be Badesha's first stint on Bigg Boss; he had previously appeared in Season 13 during Family Week.
Past participation
Badesha's previous appearance in 'Bigg Boss'
In the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19, Badesha lost the voting round to Mridul Tiwari and couldn't enter the house. Soon after, it was speculated that he was in the secret room, but Badesha refuted the rumors, clarifying that he wasn't involved in the show then. Meanwhile, back in Season 13, he was loved by the audience for his fun-loving nature and camaraderie with other contestants.
Show details
'Bigg Boss 19' streaming details and timings
Currently, Bigg Boss 19 has 16 contestants, including Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Zeishan Quadri, and Baseer Ali, among others. The show is streaming on JioHotstar. New episodes are released on the platform at 9:00pm and on Colors channel at 10:30pm. Interestingly, fans can also watch the 24/7 live stream on the streamer.