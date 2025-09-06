Akshay-Arshad's 'Jolly LLB 3' trailer to launch in Kanpur, Meerut
What's the story
The highly anticipated trailer for Jolly LLB 3 will be released on September 10 in both Kanpur and Meerut. The decision was made by Judge Tripathi, a character played by Saurabh Shukla in the film. The announcement follows a playful social media exchange between the stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who argued over which city should host the trailer launch.
Social media buzz
Kumar, Warsi's playful debate sparks excitement among fans
In a recent promotional video, Kumar and Warsi were seen playfully debating the ideal location for their film's trailer launch. While Kumar argued that Kanpur would be the best choice, Warsi humorously suggested that Meerut would be more suitable. Their lighthearted argument sparked excitement among fans, and finally, Star Studio has confirmed that the trailer will be launched in both Kanpur and Meerut.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
Daleelein hui khatam, faisla has been given.— Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) September 6, 2025
Verdict आ chuki hai, अब Judge sahab बताएंगे - Kanpur ya Meerut? #JollyLLB3Trailer out on 10th September. #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September. #JollyVsJolly pic.twitter.com/99eNe50PN7
Film information
Everything to know about 'Jolly LLB 3'
Jolly LLB 3 is presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film features a star-studded cast including Kumar, Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Shukla. It is the third installment in the popular Jolly LLB franchise after Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017). The film will be released on September 19.