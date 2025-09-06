Akshay-Arshad's 'Jolly LLB 3' trailer to launch in Kanpur, Meerut

Social media buzz

Kumar, Warsi's playful debate sparks excitement among fans

In a recent promotional video, Kumar and Warsi were seen playfully debating the ideal location for their film's trailer launch. While Kumar argued that Kanpur would be the best choice, Warsi humorously suggested that Meerut would be more suitable. Their lighthearted argument sparked excitement among fans, and finally, Star Studio has confirmed that the trailer will be launched in both Kanpur and Meerut.