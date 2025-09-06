Adarsh Gourav reveals he auditioned 150 times for 'Alien: Earth'

Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav , who plays Slightly in Ridley Scott 's Alien: Earth , recently opened up about the exhausting audition process for the role. The actor revealed that he had to go through over 150 auditions before finally landing this challenging role. He told Mid-Day, "This project came to me at a time when I had almost stopped expecting it."

Role prep How did he prepare for the role? Gourav, who is 31, had to portray a 10-year-old in the sci-fi series. To get into character, he spent considerable time with children, studying their energy and innocence. "Children live with a sense of abandon and freedom that we often lose as adults. I had to rewire myself, observe kids around me," he said.

Psychological prep He also attended workshops in Bangkok To delve deeper into his character, Gourav attended workshops in Bangkok. These sessions were led by a child psychologist named April. "We did fun exercises like drawing, making clay sculptures, sharing our childhood stories, even interacting with our own 'childhood versions.' It was both therapeutic and insightful," he shared. He also watched hours of content on YouTube to understand how children perceive the world differently.