'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal, Farhana's fight gets personal

Things have been rocky for a while—Bhatt was previously evicted for rude behavior but returned via the secret room twist. Mallik has also made headlines for controversial comments, including a recent spat with Abhishek Bajaj that turned ugly. With these tensions simmering, drama in the house isn't cooling off anytime soon.

Salman Khan's savage advice to Mallik

During Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan didn't hold back. He questioned why Mallik is even on the show—"Aap yahan par kis maksad se aaye the? Sone ke liye aaye ho?"—and pointed out how Mallik has faded into the background lately.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar if you want to keep up with all the action.