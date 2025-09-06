'Dhamaal 4' wraps up filming, set for Eid 2026 release
Dhamaal 4, the next chapter in the hit comedy series, has finished filming after six months in Mumbai.
Ajay Devgn shared the update on Instagram and confirmed the movie will release on Eid 2026.
Directed by Indra Kumar, the announcement came with fresh character posters and a playful social media buzz.
Bringing back original gang of 'Dhamaal' men
If you've followed Dhamaal since its 2007 debut (or caught up with Double Dhamaal or Total Dhamaal), this one brings back fan favorites—Devgn returns alongside Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Esha Gupta steps into a bigger role as Devgn's love interest.
The film promises to keep that classic group comedy vibe while adding new faces like Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Dinesh Anand, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan to the mix.