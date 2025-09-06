Karan Aujla reacts to becoming second Punjabi on 'Tonight Show'

Punjabi singer-songwriter Karan Aujla is all set to make his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , becoming the second Punjabi artist to do so, after Diljit Dosanjh . This milestone is not just a personal achievement for Aujla but also a massive cultural breakthrough. He told The Times of India, "This moment is bigger than me...it's proof that our music is truly global and that dreams do come true." Aujla will appear on the show on September 9.

Cultural significance 'It's been a learning experience...' Aujla's journey from his village to the international stage is a testament to the global reach of Punjabi music. He reflected on his decade-long career, saying, "I am truly grateful; it's all a blessing." "It's been a learning experience, and I've made some great memories and met some incredible artistes."

Creative process On his songwriting process and goal for Punjabi music Aujla revealed that his songwriting process is spontaneous, often happening in unexpected moments. "My writing comes in moments on a flight, in a studio at 3:00am or even in the middle of a conversation," he said. He also shared his ambition to take Punjabi music global by producing music that is both exciting and authentic for his fans.

Legacy 'Want people to feel heard...' Aujla hopes his music resonates with people beyond language barriers. "I really just want people to feel heard and represented," he said. "My lyrics may be in Punjabi, but I hope they connect with people irrespective of the language they speak." "And in some ways, I hope my journey, coming from where I did, inspires budding artists to trust their own path and know anything is possible."