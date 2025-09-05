When is Karan Aujla debuting on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'? 

Punjabi singer-songwriter Karan Aujla will be making his debut on American television on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week. This is a rare achievement for any South Asian artist and a proud moment for Punjabi music fans globally. The announcement was made after a fun exchange between Aujla and Fallon on Instagram Stories. Aujla will be performing a medley of his songs on the hit chat show on September 9.

Twitter Post It'll mark his US TV debut .@GeetanDiMachine makes his US TV debut on Tuesday, September 9th to perform a medley of "Boyfriend" & "Gabhru!" #KaranOnFallon #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/qxWunX4iyl — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 4, 2025

Career highlights 'P-POP CULTURE' success story Aujla's upcoming performance comes on the heels of his recent album P-POP CULTURE, which has seen immense international success. The album debuted at No.1 on Spotify and Apple Music in India and Pakistan, reached No.4 on Spotify Canada, and entered the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart at No.3 - the highest debut for a Punjabi-language album to date. All 11 tracks from the album charted across India, Pakistan, and Canada, solidifying Aujla's influence in the music industry.

Cultural significance Aujla's journey from Punjab to Dubai For his fans, known as "Aujlites," Aujla's debut on The Tonight Show is more than just a performance - it's a historic moment. The singer, who is famous for songs like Tauba Tauba, moved to Dubai in 2023 from Canada in search of a safer environment. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed that he still considers Punjab his home and hopes to return there one day.