Ashish Kapoor undergoes medical test in alleged rape case: Police

Delhi Police conducted a medical potency test on actor Ashish Kapoor after he was arrested in a rape case. The test was carried out at AIIMS on Friday and will serve as "crucial evidence" against him, reported ANI. Kapoor was taken into custody following a three-week manhunt for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman at a Civil Lines party on August 10.

Manhunt details Kapoor was traced to Pune Kapoor was traced to Goa and Pune during the three-week-long manhunt. A senior police officer told Hindustan Times, "The team has been looking for him." "He was earlier traced to Goa, but when the team reached, he slipped away." "He was then traced to Pune, where he was found living with a friend and was arrested." The FIR was filed at Delhi's Civil Lines Police Station under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Incident details Woman alleged she was raped after getting drunk The case surfaced on August 11 when a 24-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by four men at a party. She alleged that after consuming alcohol, she felt disoriented and was taken to a washroom, where the men raped and physically assaulted her while also recording the incident. The accused also threatened to share the video online if she reported them. Her statement was later revised to specifically accuse Kapoor.