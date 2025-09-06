'BB 19': Salman calls out Amaal for becoming 'background artist'

In a promo released for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 , host Salman Khan was seen reprimanding contestants, including Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and Nehal Chudasama. In the clip, Khan questioned Mallik about his frequent sleeping habits on the show. Khan asked, "Aap yahan par kis maksad se aaye the? Sone ke liye aaye ho? (Why did you come here? To sleep?)"

Confrontation details Khan told Mallik to wake up and smell the coffee Khan further told Mallik, "You're here to show who the real Amaal Mallik is. Did you show that?" He added, "Basically, ek front foot wala aadmi, ek background artist banke reh gaya hai (Basically, a front foot man, has become the background artist)." In another segment of the promo, Khan is seen schooling Chudasama for unnecessarily dragging an issue between Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhatt during a task.

Other reprimands Khan also schooled Khanna for being 'inactive' in the show Khan reportedly called out Khanna for being "inactive" on the show and not voicing his opinions clearly during frequent conflicts in the house. The current season of Bigg Boss features contestants such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, among others.