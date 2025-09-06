'BB 19': Salman calls out Amaal for becoming 'background artist'
What's the story
In a promo released for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan was seen reprimanding contestants, including Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and Nehal Chudasama. In the clip, Khan questioned Mallik about his frequent sleeping habits on the show. Khan asked, "Aap yahan par kis maksad se aaye the? Sone ke liye aaye ho? (Why did you come here? To sleep?)"
Confrontation details
Khan told Mallik to wake up and smell the coffee
Khan further told Mallik, "You're here to show who the real Amaal Mallik is. Did you show that?" He added, "Basically, ek front foot wala aadmi, ek background artist banke reh gaya hai (Basically, a front foot man, has become the background artist)." In another segment of the promo, Khan is seen schooling Chudasama for unnecessarily dragging an issue between Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhatt during a task.
Twitter Post
Other reprimands
Khan also schooled Khanna for being 'inactive' in the show
Khan reportedly called out Khanna for being "inactive" on the show and not voicing his opinions clearly during frequent conflicts in the house. The current season of Bigg Boss features contestants such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, among others.
Family ties
Earlier, Mallik revealed his family's estranged relationship with Anu Malik
In last night's episode, Mallik revealed his family's estranged bond with his uncle, Anu Malik. He shared that their relationship had changed due to his uncle's success, affecting the emotional well-being of Mallik's father, Daboo Malik's family. Despite improvements in the elders' relationship, he revealed that Anu's children still do not maintain contact with him or their family.