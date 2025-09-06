Ashneer Grover's 'Rise And Fall': Contestants, format, release schedule
What's the story
MX Player launched a new reality television show, Rise And Fall, on Saturday. The series is hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, known for his role on Shark Tank. The game show features 15 contestants navigating the challenges of power and adversity. Here's everything you need to know about the show.
Show concept
What is the concept of the show?
Rise And Fall will explore the social dynamics of power through its two different groups: the Workers and the Rulers. The Rulers will live in a lavish penthouse, while the Workers will struggle in a bare-basics basement. The story focuses on Workers striving to overthrow Rulers and climb to the top. Grover expressed his excitement in a statement for this unique concept, calling it one of "the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide."
Contestants
Meet the contestants of the show
The show will feature a mix of actors, choreographers, comedians, and influencers. The official trailer reveals that actors Arjun Bijlani and Kubbra Sait, comedian Kiku Sharda, and choreographer Dhanashree Verma will participate. Additional contestants have been announced, including actor Aahana Kumra, singer Aditya Narayan, journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, digital creators Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola, and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. New episodes will be released every day at 12:00pm.