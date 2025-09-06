Ashneer Grover's 'Rise And Fall': Contestants, format, release schedule

Show concept

What is the concept of the show?

Rise And Fall will explore the social dynamics of power through its two different groups: the Workers and the Rulers. The Rulers will live in a lavish penthouse, while the Workers will struggle in a bare-basics basement. The story focuses on Workers striving to overthrow Rulers and climb to the top. Grover expressed his excitement in a statement for this unique concept, calling it one of "the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide."