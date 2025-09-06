Where to watch Vivek Agnihotri's 'Bengal Files' after theatrical run

Legal action

Film got no shows in West Bengal

Agnihotri had earlier said he was prepared to take legal action if his film was banned in West Bengal. He told Zoom, "We will send the film to distributors and theater owners of West Bengal. If somebody opposes it, we will take legal action." Despite his warning, the film wasn't released in West Bengal, even though it hasn't been banned officially. Agnihotri told NDTV that theaters were refusing to screen The Bengal Files due to fear of political turmoil.