Where to watch Vivek Agnihotri's 'Bengal Files' after theatrical run
What's the story
Vivek Agnihotri's political drama, The Bengal Files, was released theatrically on Friday. It will be available on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. Although the premiere date hasn't been revealed yet, Hindi films usually head to OTT four to six weeks after their release. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar and explores the historical events of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali Riots.
Legal action
Film got no shows in West Bengal
Agnihotri had earlier said he was prepared to take legal action if his film was banned in West Bengal. He told Zoom, "We will send the film to distributors and theater owners of West Bengal. If somebody opposes it, we will take legal action." Despite his warning, the film wasn't released in West Bengal, even though it hasn't been banned officially. Agnihotri told NDTV that theaters were refusing to screen The Bengal Files due to fear of political turmoil.
Premise
What is the film about?
The Bengal Files is set against the backdrop of brutal historical events like Direct Action Day (August 16, 1946), the Great Calcutta Killings, and the Noakhali riots. The film weaves these episodes into a fictional narrative centered on a CBI officer probing a corruption case. Despite its powerful subject matter and star-studded cast, the film received mixed to negative reviews upon release.