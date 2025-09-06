Next Article
Box office: 'Little Hearts' makes strong start
"Little Hearts," a Telugu film that nearly went straight to streaming, switched gears after its trailer got fans excited—and it paid off.
The movie pulled in ₹1.5 crore on its first day in cinemas (September 5, 2025), making a strong debut for a small-budget release.
Day-two expectations, digital rights, and more
Made for just ₹2 crore, "Little Hearts" almost broke even on day one and is set to surpass "Ghaati" in day-two collections.
Digital rights have already been snapped up by ETV Win, so you can catch it online in early October.
Plus, lead actor Mouli is getting noticed as an up-and-comer thanks to the film's buzz.