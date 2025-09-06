Box office: 'Little Hearts' makes strong start

Day-two expectations, digital rights, and more

Made for just ₹2 crore, "Little Hearts" almost broke even on day one and is set to surpass "Ghaati" in day-two collections.

Digital rights have already been snapped up by ETV Win, so you can catch it online in early October.

Plus, lead actor Mouli is getting noticed as an up-and-comer thanks to the film's buzz.